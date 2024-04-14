YWCA’s 14th annual Stand Against Racism event in Everett April 25

The community is invited to the YWCA’s 14th Annual Stand Against Racism Thursday, April 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Snohomish County Courthouse Plaza, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett. The event includes a rally with presentations from community leaders, music and resource tables.

YWCA’s mission is to eliminate racism and empower women. Annually, the Stand Against Racism brings together YWCA and partners across the U.S. to raise awareness of institutional and structural racism and build community among people working for racial justice.

Stand Against Racism is a signature campaign of YWCA USA, and part of the organization’s larger strategy to eliminate racism and empower women. You can learn more here.