Human services

YWCA Pathways for Women shelter seeking non-perishable food donations

Photo courtesy Unsplash

Lynnwood’s YWCA Pathways for Women emergency shelter is seeking donations of the following non-perishable food supplies:

  • Cereal
  • Peanut sutter
  • Pasta sauce
  • Mayonnaise
  • Mustard
  • Ketchup
  • Pancake mix
  • Pancake syrup
  • Dry milk
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Crackers
  • Corn
  • Mixed vegetables
  • Beef stew
  • Chicken
  • Beef
  • Salsa
  • Spaghetti
  • Rice

Drop off items at the shelter, located at 6027 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Brenda Bush: Faithful sister, loyal friend, dedicated mother
Housing Action Plan progresses during Aug. 14 council meeting

