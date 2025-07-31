YWCA Pathways for Women shelter needs donations of household items

Posted: July 30, 2025 9
Towels are among the items needed by the YWCA emergency shelter. (Photo courtesy Pixabay)

Lynnwood’s YWCA Pathways for Women emergency shelter is seeking donations of household items.

Requested donations include:

Drop off items at the shelter, located at 6027 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME