YWCA emergency shelter needs donations of food, household items

The emergency shelter at Lynnwood’s YWCA Pathways for Women is seeking donations for its food shed, which supports the unhoused population. Recommended donations are:
– Hearty soups and chili
– Macaroni and cheese
– Peanut butter
– Instant oatmeal
– Top Ramen and Cup of Soup
– Canned meats: chicken, beef, tuna
– Spaghetti O’s and ravioli
– Tea and instant coffee
– Snacks: popcorn, snack bars, crackers, nuts
– Canned vegetables: green beans, carrots, peas
The emergency shelter also requests new or gently used pots, pans and bath towels.
Drop off items at the shelter, located at 6027 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
