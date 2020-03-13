YWCA cancels April 16 Everett fundraising luncheon; Seattle event still scheduled

The YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish has canceled the 2020 Everett Inspire Luncheon fundraiser that had been set for April 16, due to COVID-19 outbreak.

At this time, the organization said it is moving forward with its 2020 Seattle Inspire Luncheon on May 14.

The YWCA “will continue to provide safety for people experiencing homelessness, who are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and protect the economic security of low-income workers, who are threatenedby cuts to their income or lack access to paid sick leave,” the organization said in an announcement.