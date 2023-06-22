Youth Science at the Plaza offers free family fun July 8

Join the City of Mountlake Terrace for Youth Science at the Plaza to learn how you and your family can protect the lakes and streams around you – as well as the people, plants and animals that enjoy them.

This event, jointly hosted by the city and the Snohomish Conservation District, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8 in the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza outside City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W.

Take part in science demonstrations and games about the many wonderful ways we can keep water clean for everyone (salmon included). Light snacks will be provided for refueling between activities.

Watch a watershed in action. Discover how water and pollutants travel through a watershed. See what happens downstream!

Discover how water and pollutants travel through a watershed. See what happens downstream! Test water quality. Be a scientist and test samples from local streams to see if the water is clean and healthy for people and animals.

Be a scientist and test samples from local streams to see if the water is clean and healthy for people and animals. Create salmon art. After learning about the five salmon species that live in the Puget Sound Watershed, color in your own special salmon and hang up your work of art in our salmon gallery!

After learning about the five salmon species that live in the Puget Sound Watershed, color in your own special salmon and hang up your work of art in our salmon gallery! Play the poop toss game. Have a little friendly com-poo-tition with your friends and family (with fake pet poop) as you learn how to properly dispose of pet waste to make sure it doesn’t harm local water quality.

Register for the event here.

And while you’re there, you also can learn more about the city’s next 20-year plan for zoning, livability and infrastructure, and how you can participate and provide input.

For more information, contact Laura Reed, Stormwater Program Manager, at 425-744-6226, lreed@mltwa.gov.