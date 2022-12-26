Youth basketball clinic in Edmonds Dec. 30

Finesse Inferno basketball training is offering a winter break clinic for third- through eighth-grade boys and girls Friday, Dec. 30 at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center.

Topics that will be covered include man-on-man defense and proper shooting mechanics.

The third- through fifth-grade clinic will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the sixth- through eighth-grade clinic will be from 2-4 p.m. The cost is $60.