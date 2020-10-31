You’re invited to virtually connect with the city Nov. 4

Coffee with the City continues on Wednesday, Nov. 4 in remote format via Zoom teleconference from 6-7 p.m. Usually held on the second Wednesday of the month, the November “coffee” is a week early due to the Veterans Day holiday Nov. 11.

Residents, business owners and other community members are encouraged to join the city manager and police chief for a “virtual” cup of coffee, ask questions, and hear updates about what’s happening in Mountlake Terrace.

“We highly encourage our community to attend and ask questions or just listen to learn more about what is going on,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “It’s one of the best ways to find out current events in Mountlake Terrace in addition to subscribing to the City Manager’s weekly updates.”

To participate by telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (861 5174 5726) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (110420).

To ask a question or provide comments, please use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom program or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify city staff that you would like to speak.

For more information on Coffee with the City, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/463 or email cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us.