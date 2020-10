If you have a student who participates in a club or sport at Mountlake Terrace High School, you’re invited to join the MTHS Boosters.

The Boosters are a group of parents, guardians, school staff, alumni and community that come together to support the MTHS community. The cost to join is $20 per family. You can sign up here.

The next MTHS Boosters meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 via Zoom. Meeting ID: 848 2066 4355 Passcode: 924311