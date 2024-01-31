You’re invited: Learn how local news supports strong communities during Edmonds Waterfront Center event Feb. 8

How does local news strengthen communities? Join My Neighborhood News Network journalists for a lively discussion Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Ednonds Waterfront Center. This session — the latest in the Edmonds Author & Speaker Series — explores the vital role that journalism plays in bringing communities together through education, civic engagement and coverage of community events — from local theater to high school sports.

Teresa Wippel — founder, president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network — will talk briefly about the challenges facing the news industry, followed by a Q&A with reporters and photographers for MNNN, which includes digital publications My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. Then, attendees will be invited to share their ideas for local news coverage in South Snohomish County.

Tickets are $7.50 to defray Waterfront Center expenses. You can purchase tickets here.