Young people, veterans eligible for Washington Climate Corps

Young people and veterans are eligible to participate in the Washington Climate Corps, a program aimed at putting people to work statewide to help their neighborhoods and communities manage the effects of climate change.

Last spring, Gov. Jay Inslee successfully requested legislation to create the Serve Washington Climate Corps Network. The Legislature budgeted $7.5 million toward the effort, including $4.5 million from the Climate Commitment Act matched by $3 million in federal AmeriCorps funding.

“My very first vote in Congress was to establish a federal AmeriCorps. And now in my last term as governor, we’re starting this new program to get folks into helping their communities and fighting climate change. It’s a full-circle moment,” Inslee said.

Young adults ages 17-31 and veterans are eligible to participate. All open positions will be posted on the Serve Washington and MyAmeriCorps websites.

In September, the Biden-Harris Administration launched its American Climate Corps to encourage climate-related service nationwide.