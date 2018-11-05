YMCA hosting immigration and visas workshop Nov. 12

The Dale Turner Family YMCA is hosting an Immigration and Visas workshop on Nov. 12 from 5-6 p.m. in collaboration with Foundation for International Services (FIS).

The public is invited to this free workshop on services and resources for working in the U.S. Learn how an international degree can be useful once it is evaluated into an equivalent U.S. degree.

This workshop is recommended for workers — such as Uber/Lyft drivers, and health care or technology employees — who have foreign degrees. Workshop leaders are Janette Turner and Severine Kassimou, Director of Evaluations, at Foundation for International Services.

The YMCA is located off Aurora Avenue North and North 192nd St., just south of the Edmonds/Shoreline border. To learn about international credential services see the FIS website here, and reserve your seat at the workshop by emailing[email protected].