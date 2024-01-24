WSU hosting free repair café in Lynnwood Jan. 27

Washington State University’s Sustainable Community Stewards are hosting a repair café Saturday, Jan. 27 in Lynnwood.

Items they may be able to help community members with include vacuums, lamps, bikes, jewelry and some electronics.

If additional parts are needed, volunteers can teach owners how to order the part they need or discuss options to get the part, though the service cannot fund the parts themselves.

The repair café will be at the Lynnwood Library, located at 19200 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood, between the hours of 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.