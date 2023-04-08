WSU extension offering Waste Warriors training in May

The Sustainable Community Stewards, through the WSU Snohomish County Extension, are hosting a five-week Waste Warriors training session in May.

Classes will be held from 6-9 p.m. each Wednesday — May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 — at Willis Tucker Park Activity Center in Snohomish.

Cost is $25 total for five in-person classes. Students will receive a university-level education on waste reduction, zero-waste principles, recycling and composting practices, food waste and household hazardous waste.

Speakers include representatives from Everett Community College, WSU Snohomish and Clallam County Extension, Green Snohomish, Republic Services, and Zero-Waste Washington.

Activities feature a recycling relay and online game, green cleaning workshop, dyeing fabrics with natural dye made from food scraps, and classroom discussion.

At the end of the training, you will be an official WSU Waste Warrior who volunteers at WSU events and other sustainability events/projects in Snohomish County, with the ability to educate other community members and practice sustainability in your own life.

Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/WasteWarriors.