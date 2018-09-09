WSP, WSDOT to host HOV emphasis patrol Sept 10-14

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is partnering with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) to conduct a five-day HOV emphasis Sept. 10-14.

This emphasis will involve 14 WSP motorcycle troopers and will include north Pierce County, all of King County and south Snohomish County.

HOV violations are one of the most frequent complaints the WSP receives, and troopers are looking for these violators daily.

The historical data below is from King County alone:

2016: Total contacts for HOV violations: 11,121

Repeat offenders: 403

2017: Total contacts for HOV violations:

11,330 Repeat offenders: 428

2018 to date: Total contacts for HOV violations: 9,195

Repeat offenders: 226

WSDOT’s central Puget Sound high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes are designed to provide faster and more reliable options for travelers who rideshare through carpool, vanpool or public transit. The HOV system also enhances the efficient operation of the entire freeway network by moving more people in fewer vehicles

WSDOT reminds travelers that HOV violators disrupt the overall function of the HOV system on our roadways, which increases the cost of transit that operate within HOV lanes.