WSP seeks witnesses to Mountlake Terrace motorcycle hit-and-run Thursday morning

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle hit-and-run incident reported in Mountlake Terrace on Thursday morning before 7 a.m.

According to a release sent by Trooper Rocky Oliphant, a motorcycle was driving erratically on southbound I-5. It moved to the shoulder and exited toward State Route 104.

“The driver of the motorcycle lost control and collided with the guardrail,” the release states. “A female passenger on the motorcycle impacted a guardrail post, causing serious injuries.”

The motorcycle slid to a stop on the exit ramp, then the driver abandoned the passenger and rode away. The motorcycle and unidentified driver were seen fleeing the scene heading east on SR 104.

“The passenger was transported by aid to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries,” the release states.

Washington State Patrol investigators request anyone who saw the incident, or anyone who knows anything about the incident or driver, to contact Sgt. Marken at 360-654-1141, or the WSP Communications Center at 360-654-1204.