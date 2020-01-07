WSDOT: Travelers advised to monitor state pass conditions

With winter weather already in Washington state’s passes and more snow possible throughout the week, travelers should be prepared for winter conditions and stay up to date on conditions while making travel plans. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) offers the following travel tools to help you know before you go.

As of 5:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, US 2 Stevens Pass remained closed between the summit of Steven Pass (milepost 66) to Coles Corner (milepost 84) due to winter conditions including heavy snow knocking down trees onto the roadway. There is not yet an estimate about when they can reopen the highway to traffic.

To learn about real time Stevens Pass conditions, visit the pass report page: wsdot.com/traffic/passes/stevens/.

For Snoqualmie Pass, snow and/or rain is forecast for much of this week, so motorists are advised to check conditions before heading out. Real time Snoqualmie Pass conditions are available at www.wsdot.com/traffic/passes/snoqualmie/default.aspx.

For details about pass conditions across the state, visit www.wsdot.com/traffic/passes.

For statewide travel alerts, visit www.wsdot.com/traffic/trafficalerts/default.aspx.