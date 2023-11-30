WSDOT travel advisory: SR 520 closed across Lake Washington over the weekend starting late Friday night, Dec. 1

Weekend travelers who use State Route 520 across Lake Washington should prepare for a 54-hour around-the-clock closure beginning Friday, Dec. 1 at 11 p.m. and wrapping up Monday, Dec. 4 at 5 a.m, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The SR 520 Trail is also closed across the lake. Drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians should use alternate routes.

In Seattle, East Roanoke Street between Montlake Boulevard and East Louisa is also closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 until 6 a.m. Monday Dec. 4.

What’s happening

Part of the Montlake Project, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will use this closure to pave, refresh striping and work on utilities. People can see progress by viewing construction cameras, that are updated every 10 minutes.

Stay up to date

People can get real-time traffic information from the WSDOT app, following social media, and learn more by visiting the SR 520 Construction Corner webpage. People can also call or text the 24-hour hotline at 206-775-8885