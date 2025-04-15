WSDOT invites public to online open house and survey to help improve rail, starts April 15

In the next two decades, millions more people will call this state home and demand for efficient, sustainable transportation will be greater than ever. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said in a news release it is updating the State Rail Plan, and is seeking public feedback on rail-related issues that are important to communities to help shape the plan update.

“Rail is a vital part of Washington’s transportation system, moving people and goods efficiently while reducing congestion and emissions,” said Jason Biggs, director of WSDOT’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division. “Public input is essential in shaping a rail system that supports our communities, economy and the environment.”

Feedback from these outreach activities will help inform the plan update, which will be submitted to state and federal leaders in early 2026.

State Rail Plan online open house and survey information

When: April 15 – June 24 (available 24/7)

Where: Online at the Washington State Rail Plan online engagement site

Details: This is a self-guided online open house available 24/7 from Tuesday, April 15, through Tuesday, June 24, to obtain feedback on the State Rail Plan. Visitors can explore background materials on statewide rail planning efforts and complete a brief survey to share how they currently use the rail system and what they’d like to see in the future. Both the background information and the survey are available in several different languages, including: English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Arabic and Russian.

Free internet access

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit the Department of Commerce website.

More ways to be involved

In addition to the online open house, WSDOT will host several online webinars in May and June. These interactive sessions will give community members and interested partners the opportunity to learn more about passenger and freight rail topics, as well as ask questions and share ideas that will help shape Washington’s rail system. Register for the webinars on the online open house webpage.

For ongoing future information, subscribe to receive email updates on the State Rail Plan and future engagement opportunities.