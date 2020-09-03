WSDOT: Allow extra time if traveling this Labor Day weekend

Whether taking in the great outdoors or staying close to home, the last holiday weekend of the summer typically brings additional traffic, so planning ahead and allowing extra travel time is crucial as Labor Day approaches.

For those who are traveling, consulting the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Labor Day weekend traffic volume charts can help determine best times to travel on key routes. (Due to closure of the US-Canadian border to non-essential travel, there will not be travel charts for the border crossing.)

While some traffic volumes have dipped due to the pandemic, traffic to popular outdoor areas can still be heavy. If possible, altering travel to less busy times can improve individual trips and help keep all traffic flowing more freely. Staying close to home, limiting non-essential travel and having a backup plan if your location is already crowded also will help reduce travel stress as well as slow the spread of COVID-19.

Know before you go

Those venturing out on land or sea can use several WSDOT tools to keep updated throughout the trip:

Check WSDOT’s mobile app, Facebook page, multiple Twitteraccounts and online tools for traffic information and ferry schedules. (When driving, have a passenger check online updates or pull over to safe place before using electronic devices.)

Call the 511 travel information hotline. For out-of-state callers, it’s 1-800-695-ROAD (7623).

Pre-program vehicle radios to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts.

Statewide construction halted, but expect holiday travel delays — especially on passes

To ease congestion statewide, WSDOT suspends most state highway construction work during the weekend, starting Friday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 7, though some larger construction zones and detours may remain in place. Traffic is always heavy over Interstate 90’s Snoqualmie Pass on summer weekends, so travelers should allow extra travel time or consider traveling during non-peak times, typically early in the day or later in the evening.

Tolling

In the Puget Sound, weekend toll rates will be in effect on Monday, Sept. 7, on the State Route 520 bridge and the SR 99 tunnel. The Interstate 405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on the Monday holiday. Travelers can learn about toll roads and rental car tips on the Good to Go! visitors page.

Ferry travel

People boarding a state ferry by vehicle should prepare for long waits and plan to remain in their vehicle throughout the sailing as much as possible due to the pandemic. Some routes are operating on reduced sailing schedules. A face covering and proper physical distancing are required for all walk-on passengers.