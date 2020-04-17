Written public comment accepted for council meeting

To comply with the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s April 20 regular business meeting will be held again remotely, with the public able to listen via telephone or Zoom teleconference. This remote access for meetings complies with the Governor’s suspension of sections of the Open Public Meetings Act as it relates to in-person gatherings. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and the agenda can be found at www.cityofmlt.com/129

During the period covered by the Governor’s “Stay Home” order, council action is limited to “routine and necessary” items. The city council will also accept written public comment for this meeting.

To submit public comment, email your remarks to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us or mail them to City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. #200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. Written public comment must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Reference “public comment for April 20 Council meeting” on your correspondence.

To listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (997 5440 8737) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (7761161).

For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2060. As new updates become available, they are included in “Community Updates” that are posted throughout the week. City news releases are also posted here along with community resources and facility updates.

“Just a reminder to the community to stay vigilant in social distancing, washing hands, and going out only for essential business,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “Complying with the Governor’s Order is making a positive impact to combat the virus in our state.”