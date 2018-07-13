Write Now: Story Outlining seminar at MLT Library Saturday, July 14

Aspiring writers are invited to attend a Write Now: Story Outlining, Managing the Storm seminar on Saturday, July 14 at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 2-5 p.m.
How many of your novel manuscripts have reached 20,000 words before fizzling? Have you been told that you must outline, but just can’t figure out how?
In this workshop, you’ll learn how to tailor your outline to your personal project, fiction genre, and writing style. Seminar hosts will discuss story forms and discover the building blocks that makes stories complete and engaging.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. For more information about the event, click here.