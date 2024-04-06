‘Wrap’ up a quick lunch at free cooking class April 11

The Verdant Health Commission is hosting a free cooking class Thursday, April 11 where participants will learn to whip up a variety of healthy and delicious wraps. The hourlong class will be held virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Registered dietician Nicole Lyon will teach quick and easy wrap recipes at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11. Register for the course here.

It is recommended that in-person attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom.