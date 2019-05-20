Workshop on how to ‘adopt’ a stream set for May 30 in south Everett

Interested in “adopting” your local stream? On Thursday, May 30 at 7 p.m., stream ecologist Tom Murdoch will present “five steps of how to adopt a stream” that work. This event takes place at the Adopt A Stream Foundation’s Northwest Stream Center. located at the south end of Snohomish County’s McCollum Park, 600 128th St. S.W., Everett.

Advance registration is required by calling 425-316-8592; cost is $5 for Adopt A Stream Foundation members and $7 for non-members.

The stream talk begins outdoors where you will see close up how streams work while observing trout, crayfish, sculpin and freshwater mussels in the Northwest Stream Center Trout Stream Exhibit. Then Murdoch will take you indoors for a fast-paced presentation that will teach you how go back outdoors to gather physical, biological and chemical information. You will also learn how to investigate the historical, social, and political characteristics of your watershed.

Then, you will learn how to present all of that information to land use decision makers.

View details on how to “adopt” a stream from the following link:

https://www.streamkeeper.org/learn/how-to-adopt-a-stream/ .