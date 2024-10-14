Workforce Snohomish to host health care job fair Oct. 23

Workforce Snohomish is hosting a free health care-focused job fair from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. The event will be on the fourth floor of WorkSource Everett at 3201 Smith Ave. in Everett. Twenty-three employers and education providers representing multiple health care fields will be on hand to promote and discuss career opportunities in the sector.

According to a news release, the job fair is open to everyone and features information about clinical and non-clinical positions in nursing, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, allied health, administration, patient support, biomedical, facilities and more.

In addition to the job fair, Workforce Snohomish will sponsor a virtual event, “Healthcare Careers: Opportunities & Employment,” from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. In this online panel discussion, employers and education providers will share insights on health care career pathways and the skills needed for the wide range of jobs available in health care.

“Health care is a top employer and a critical industry in Snohomish County that continues to face worker shortages,”said Joy Emory, president and CEO of Workforce Snohomish. “These events will serve as a bridge, connecting current and aspiring healthcare professionals with local employers and education providers offering quality jobs and career pathways.”

Participating organizations include AGC Biologics, Althea’s Footwear Solutions, Community Health Center of Snohomish County, Compass Health, Edmonds College, Everett Community College, Evergreen Recovery Centers, EvergreenHealth Monroe, Health Care Apprenticeship Consortium, Kaiser Permanente, KWA HomeCare, Optum, Puget Sound Kidney Centers, Sea Mar Community Health Centers, SEIU Healthcare 1199NW Multi-Employer Training Fund, Skagit Regional Health, Snohomish County Health Department, Snohomish Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia, Stretch LAB, Sunrise Services, Tulalip Tribes Family Services, Volunteers of America Western Washington/988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and Walgreens.

Register to attend these events at: www.workforcesnohomish.org/healthcarejobfair/

Workforce Snohomish (WFS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that receives federal funding to oversee, operate and manage WorkSource, a One-Stop American Job Center, and 24 connection sites in Snohomish County that help residents of all ages connect with employment.