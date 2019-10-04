Workforce Snohomish to hold apprenticeship celebration Nov. 7

In recognition of National Apprenticeship Week, Workforce Snohomish is holding a National Apprenticeship Celebration on Nov. 7 from 3-7 p.m. at the Sno-Isle Skills Center.

The event will include an apprenticeship panel, hands-on activities, meet and greet with potential hiring employers and a free barbecue.

Learn in-demand skills and earn a livable wage with no debt through registered apprenticeship.

The Sno-Isle Skill Center is located at 9001 Airport Road in Everett.

RSVP for the event at naw19.eventbrite.com.