Workforce Snohomish receives grant to continue homeless veterans’ programs

After helping over 100 homeless veterans stabilize in its first year, Workforce Snohomish has been awarded $283,142 to continue the Snohomish County Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program (HVRP) for a second year. The program provides homeless Snohomish County veterans job training and related services to assist their reintegration into the American workforce.

Funded through the Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service program, the program includes two veteran-focused Employment Navigators located in the Serve Center at the Everett WorkSource Center. These navigators provide in-depth employment assessments, identify appropriate workforce services, and create individualized employment plans. Funds are also available for education, training, and the support services necessary to assist homeless veterans in overcoming their barriers to success.

For eligibility, please contact:

Shannon Gaule (US NAVY Retired)

HVRP Navigator

Workforce Snohomish

425-921-3446

[email protected]

In addition to the direct services available through this funding, Workforce Snohomish is also able to hold a one-day Stand Down event that provides “one-stop” access to various community social services specific to homeless veterans. At the Stand Down in June 2018, over 75 veterans were able to connect with much- needed services such as haircuts, dental screenings, clothing and gear, housing information, meals, employment resources, and legal services.

“We are honored to be able to continue this program for our homeless veteran population,” said Erin Monroe, CEO of Workforce Snohomish. “This is an unparalleled opportunity to continue bringing veterans out of homelessness and into self-sufficiency.”