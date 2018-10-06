Workforce Snohomish receives grant funding to help people find employment

Workforce Snohomish has received over $400,000 in grant funding for two projects focused on helping vulnerable populations in Snohomish County obtain employment.

As a partner in Washington State’s U.S. Department of Labor’s Retaining Employment and Talent After Injury/Illness Network (WA-RETAIN) demonstration project, Workforce Snohomish has received $162,000. This 18-month pilot program is focused on assisting individuals who experience an injury or illness while employed return to work quickly through early coordination of healthcare and employment-related supports and services. If this project is successful, the partnership might be eligible for a larger award to help more residents in Washington State regain self-sufficiency after experiencing a life-changing injury or illness.

Additionally, Workforce Snohomish, Refugee & Immigrant Services Northwest, along with partner organizations, will receive grant funding to help refugees find employment opportunities. For the first year of this three-year $743,000 proposal, the partnership was awarded $244,000.

According to a Workforce Snohomish announcement, this funding will help refugees connect with educational assessments and evaluations, career development workshops, career-connected learning opportunities, and mentorship opportunities that can lead to positive relationships and references.

“We are honored to bring these funds into the community for the good of all of Snohomish County residents,” said Erin Monroe, CEO, of Workforce Snohomish. “Our goal is to help people on the pathway to economic prosperity, no matter what their barriers to success might be.”

More information about the RETAIN grant is available at the U.S. Dept. of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy site.