Workforce Snohomish hosts Snohomish County health care job fair

Workforce Snohomish is partnering with Snohomish County to host a free health care-focused job fair from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. The event will be held at the Robert J. Drewel Administration Building on the Snohomish County Government Campus at 3000 Rockefeller Avenue in Everett, according to a news release.

Fourteen employers representing multiple health care fields will be on hand to promote and discuss job opportunities with their organizations. The job fair is open to everyone, and attendees will discover clinical and non-clinical positions in medical, nursing, dental, allied health, administration, behavioral health, information systems, patient support, facilities, environmental health, dietary, laboratory and more.

Health care is a top employer and a critical industry in Snohomish County that continues to face worker shortages. The primary goal of a health care job fair is to facilitate recruitment, and this event will serve as a bridge, connecting current and aspiring healthcare professionals with local employers offering quality jobs.

“Medical professionals save lives and keep us healthy, said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “Since the healthcare industry is a major employer in Snohomish County and across our region, we need a healthy and robust health care workforce to ensure our most vulnerable neighbors – and the broader community – can thrive.

“Snohomish County’s partnership with Workforce Snohomish on this event supports our gold-standard workforce development system and will connect people with meaningful, life-saving work.”

“Supporting the workforce pipeline for our health care industry is more important than ever to address the industry’s urgent staffing needs,” said Snohomish County Councilmember Megan Dunn. “Many thanks to Workforce Snohomish for their hard work to organize this job fair, and best wishes to the people who attend that they will be able to match with one of Snohomish County’s fantastic health care employers.”

Participating employers include Community Health Center of Snohomish County, Compass Health, Evergreen Recovery Centers, EvergreenHealth Monroe, InterDent, IRG Physical & Hand Therapy, Kaiser Permanente, Optum, Providence Swedish, Puget Sound Kidney Centers, Skagit Regional Health, Snohomish County Health Department, Snohomish Health Rehabilitation and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Register to attend at www.workforcesnohomish.org/events/hjf.