Workers move closer to strike as union rejects latest proposals from Swedish

After a full day of negotiations on Monday, Dec. 30, Swedish-Providence health care workers and management remain at an impasse, and the threat of a strike continues to loom.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, SEIU (Service Employees International Union) Healthcare 1199NW, which represents the workers, said that “Swedish-Providence’s proposals thus far do not address workers’ serious patient care concerns or fix ongoing unfair labor practices,” and that unless a new agreement is reached soon “workers are still planning to strike.”

“After nine months of negotiations Providence has failed to offer any real commitment to safe patient care and appropriate staffing levels,” said Whittney Powers, a registered nurse in the emergency department at Swedish Edmonds. “On top of refusing to make a meaningful commitment, Providence has proposed to tie our wages to patient metrics that we can’t achieve without appropriate staffing. We feel set up to fail financially and professionally, and we won’t tolerate it.”

One of the union’s unmet requests is increased standby pay. According to the union, workers are currently paid $4.25 per hour for standby, a rate that “has not increased significantly in over 15 years.” The union is also calling for measures to recruit and retain staff, noting that key among these is better pay since currently “Swedish-Providence pays almost 40 percent of its employees below the salary necessary to afford an average one-bedroom apartment in the Seattle area. And the union is asking for increased environmental services staffing levels in order “to provide quality infection control.”

The union also maintains that Swedish management shows an unwillingness to bargain in good faith, alleging that unionized caregivers are targeted for discipline when they speak about workplace problems, “up to and including termination.”

The union says that nurses and caregivers at Swedish-Providence voted to authorize a strike in November, and that if a strike is called an estimated 13,000 workers would walk off the job statewide. But it stresses that health care workers’ overarching goal is to achieve a fair union contract and that they are “willing to return to the bargaining table at any time.”

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Swedish-Providence outlined the latest proposals it brought to the table, maintaining that these represent “a strong new package” including a 5.5% pay increase by July 1, 2020 and a $750-per- person ratification bonus “to avert the possibility of a strike.”

“We are dedicated to our caregivers and dedicated to patient safety,” said Swedish Chief Nursing Officer Margo Bykonen. “Throughout this process, we have listened to their concerns. This new package reflects our commitment to providing them outstanding benefits and our desire to settle contract negotiations at the bargaining table.

“We are proud that these proposals continue our longstanding support of our caregivers,” Bykonen continued. “Nurses at Swedish, on average, earn over $96,000 annually. We are committed to providing wages and benefits to make sure Swedish remains a leader among health care employers in the Puget Sound region.”

Management offers included the following:

Wages: Higher annual wage increases, including a total 5.5% pay increase by July 1, 2020, that consists of a 3% across-the-board wage increase upon ratification and an additional 2.5% increase in July 2020. Swedish also offered a $750 ratification bonus (prorated for caregivers below 0.9 FTE) and a new opportunity to earn additional pay incentives based on quality and patient care. Swedish is offering a four-year wage package that is equivalent to or better than agreements SEIU recently settled with other local health care providers.

According to Swedish, staffing continues to be a “top concern” shared by both management and the union, and to this end they proposed to partner directly with SEIU on recruiting and retaining qualified staff and provide professional development pathways.

As an additional show of good faith, Swedish has offered to pay up to 750 additional hours to cover the time of caregivers who participate in bargaining sessions on behalf of the union, adding that “a strike would be counterproductive and undermine the momentum we are working to build at the bargaining table. We remain optimistic that a strike can be avoided through good-faith negotiations by both parties.”

— Story and photo by Larry Vogel