Work planned for Mountlake Terrace water tower

David Carlos

The Mountlake Terrace water tower on Oct. 2.
A bird’s eye view of the tower in 2022.
The water tower at Jack Long Park in May 2020. (Photos by David Carlos)
Mountlake Terrace water tower decorated as a Christmas tree, with Mount Rainier in the background. (File photo taken in December 2020)

The water tower at Mountlake Terrace’s Jack Long Park (220th Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West) will get some much-needed work relatively soon.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council in June approved a plan to recoat the exterior of the tower, a spot recoat of the interior and the replacement of a vent screen.

In addition, a full abatement of lead-based paint and hazardous materials will be needed, with contaminated soil to be removed.

Per the city’s Public Works team: “Currently consultants are developing scope/schedule/fee, we will know more when they submit the proposal.” Until then, the start date is unknown.

The cost for fully upgrading and retrofitting the existing tower is $2.8 million to $3.7 million, according to a 2024 assessment.

“This estimate will be updated once the consultant submits the proposal,” Public Works said.

How will this affect water rates? “This work is funded by water rates that the city has accrued over several years,” city spokesperson Sienna Spencer-Markles said.

The 135-foot-tall tower was built in 1971 and holds 2.5 million gallons. It is used to boost water pressure and to have a reserve for firefighting.

