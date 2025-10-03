Work planned for Mountlake Terrace water tower

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The water tower at Mountlake Terrace’s Jack Long Park (220th Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West) will get some much-needed work relatively soon.

The Mountlake Terrace City Council in June approved a plan to recoat the exterior of the tower, a spot recoat of the interior and the replacement of a vent screen.