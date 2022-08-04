Work of artist Ramsey Chavez at Mountlake Terrace Library in August

The August art exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library is from Ramsey Chavez. These exhibits are coordinated by the city’s Arts Advisory Commission.

A self-taught artist, Chavez uses the airbrush to create portraits, landscapes and fantasy works of art on a variety of surfaces including canvas, metal, and walls. His mural of Chief Sealth outside of The Crocodile in Seattle was commissioned by musician Ayron Jones for use in the music video, Love is the Answer.

Chavez’s work has won awards in the Arts of the Terrace Juried Show and the Kenmore Juried Art Show.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.