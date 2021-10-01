Work continues on Ballinger waterfront project

Construction on the most visual new features at Ballinger Park has largely wrapped up, but the public is asked to remain patient as shoreline restoration and other efforts continue, the City of Mountlake Terrace said Thursday.

The in-water part of the project is completed, including the boat ramp, floating boat dock and 220-foot aluminum fishing pier. However, at least a few weeks of work remain for grading, topsoil, planting and seeding. In addition, crews will be adding fencing to protect the shoreline, paving a pathway, finalizing the new restroom and upgrading the parking lot.

The waterfront closed in July for improvements totaling nearly $1.5 million. Much of the construction had to occur during summer because of state and federal environmental rules.

The city said it has received a number of inquiries about when the area will reopen. “We understand there’s excitement about the project, and the community has missed the waterfront,” said Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz. “We hear you and are currently exploring options to partially reopen the area, but we are unable to set a date for certain yet.”

The city also is moving forward on the universally accessible playground to the east, with a connecting asphalt trail. Due to supply chain issues, this project has been delayed until spring, the city said.