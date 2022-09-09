Work continues on Ballinger Park playground, trail

Construction of an inclusive playground and trail continues at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace.

The playground be accessible to children with disabilities and sensory challenges.

The trail will connect the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center to Lake Ballinger, the fishing pier and boat launch.

The playground’s $750,000 cost is being funded by grants from the Hazel Miller Foundation, the Washington State Land and Water Conservation Fund, and city fees.

The trail will cost $300,000, and being funded through a state Recreation and Conservation Office grant.

The two projects will be completed this fall.

— Photos by David Carlos