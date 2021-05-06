Work begins on new 49-lot residential development near Brier

Work recently started on the 49-lot Echo Park planned residential development near Brier.

The subdivision project is located on 7.9 acres of property along Atlas Road and Barker Road in an urban growth area of unincorporated Snohomish County. Its rezoning application and site plan from developer Pacific Ridge Homes were approved in November 2020.

Plans call for open spaces within the development and residences will have at least two parking spaces per dwelling and a homeowners’ association that is responsible for property maintenance. The project will also be required to make various frontage improvements to the parcel and provide pedestrian facilities along Atlas Road and Barker Road.

The site previously consisted of four parcels at 22805 and 22919 Atlas Road and 22806 and 22810 Barker Road with single-family residences and an alpaca/llama farm. It abuts the City of Brier to the north.

You can learn more in the plan PDF here.

— By Nathan Blackwell