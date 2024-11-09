Play and Learn event at Mountlake Terrace Library Nov. 13

An in-person Play and Learn event is scheduled for the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Play and Learn is designed to foster children’s development through engaging activities. Groups are always free and open to children of all abilities, from birth through 5 years old. All cultures and languages are welcome.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
Find more information about the event here.
