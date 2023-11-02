Women’s self-defense class Dec. 11

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department will offer a free women’s self-defense class in December.

“The curriculum is intended for those with little to no knowledge of basic self-defense,” Commander Mike Haynes said. “It will be taught by our state-certified defensive tactics instructors.”

Registration is required, and class size is limited. Participants must be 18 and older, with preference given to residents.

The class is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at the police station (5906 232nd Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace). Additional classes are likely in the future, depending on interest.

To sign up, contact jperry@mltwa.gov.