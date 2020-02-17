Women’s Film Festival at Edmonds CC March 8 to benefit Girls on the Run of Snohomish County

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County — a 10-week empowerment and fitness program for girls in third through sixth grades — on Sunday, March 8 will be hosting LUNAFEST, the fundraising film festival dedicated to championing women filmmakers and bringing women together in their communities.

The film festival will be at 5 p.m. March 8 in The Black Box Theater at Edmonds Community College. It highlights women as leaders in society, illustrated through seven short films by women filmmakers. The films — recommended for ages 14-plus — range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit Girls on the Run of Snohomish County and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change. So far, the film festival — which was created and is funded by LUNA nutrition bars — has raised more than $5 million for nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and are available to purchase at www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org.

LUNAFEST is being presenting in partnership with other events to celebrate International Women’s Day in Edmonds. Other events include:

Ladies Who Brunch (21+, tickets are $50)

Hall of Heroines (all ages, free)

Free Your Mind (all ages, free)

The Black Box Theater at Edmonds Community College is located at 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.