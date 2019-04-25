Women are Raving about an Art & Mindfulness Experience in Edmonds

(Sponsored by Peggy Farah)

The Release™️ day retreat for women has been providing a fabulous opportunity for local women to come together, build connections, tend to self-care and play with a huge array of provided art supplies for the past several months at Artworks in downtown Edmonds.

This innovative program includes mindfulness instruction, journaling, group discussion and art play. It was developed by Peggy Farah, LMHC, an Edmonds-based psychotherapist who says: “I started this program because the women I was meeting personally and in my therapy practice were clearly giving so much to their children, jobs, relationships, and community, but were struggling to prioritize carving out time for themselves. It’s really important to me that I can offer a space where women can honor whatever their own individual needs are on the day they come.”

It’s working. Past participants are raving about the experience. One woman shared: “I found myself feeling very safe today — the day met needs I didn’t even realize I had. I relaxed with the meditations, connected with other women, got creative, and even ended up exchanging contact info with a new friend.” About the facilitation, another participant said: “Peggy is a rock star. She is super-skilled at group facilitation, the creative process and guided meditation. She cares deeply about the group and the women in it. You will not find anyone better in fostering trust and inner wisdom in individuals.”

“No art experience is necessary,” says Farah. “Some women choose to collage, others paint, others draw, some do crafts. Many of the participants have not picked up a paint brush since elementary school.” The day is appealing to women at all ages and stages in life and equally suits the experienced artist/meditator or the absolute beginner. Art therapist Jaime Robbins, LMFT, ATR-BC is part of the facilitation team and helps to guide anyone who might get stuck creativity wise.

Only two retreats left before the program breaks for the summer; Saturday May 4th and Friday June 21st. A few seatsremain available for the upcoming retreat on May 4th. To claim your spot, go to www.deepercravings.com/releaseor register by phone 425-420-8087.