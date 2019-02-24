Woman faces vehicular assault, DUI charges following I-5 crash Sunday morning

A 23-year-old Lake Stevens woman faces charges of vehicular assault and drunken driving following an early Sunday morning crash along Interstate 5 in Lynnwood that sent three people to the hospital with critical injuries.

A Washington State Patrol report said the driver was injured and transported to Providence Hospital in Everett. A passenger in her vehicle, a 22-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman, was also injured and taken to Providence.

All southbound lanes of I-5 were closed near 164th Street Southwest from around the time of the crash — which occurred just after 4 a.m. — and reopened about 11:30 a.m.

The Washington State Patrol said the incident occurred when the driver, headed northbound on I-5, struck a Washington State Department of Transportation snow plow. She lost control of her vehicle, continued through the freeway median and ended up in the southbound HOV lane, where she collided head-on with a third vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old Redmond man.

The driver of the third vehicle, who was injured and transported to Harborview, faces charges of negligent driving. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Trooper Heather Axtman told our online news partner The Seattle Times that it’s possible that the man had alcohol in his system.

The driver and passenger in a fourth vehicle, which struck debris in the southbound lanes following the collision, were also injured. They were listed by the State Patrol as two women from Everett, ages 49 and 21, who were taken to Swedish Edmonds.

Axtman told The Times that three of those involved in the crash sustained critical injuries. The driver of the snow plow wasn’t injured.