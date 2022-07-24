With ‘very warm temperatures’ in forecast this week, officials offer advice for beating the heat

The weather forecast is calling for “very warm temperatures” in Western Washington this week, and the National Weather Service notes that the prolonged heat “may pose a moderate to high risk of heat-related illness to heat-sensitive people and pets.”

This is especially true, the weather service said, for those “without effective cooling or adequate hydration.”

High temperatures are likely to reach the 90s Tuesday through Friday, with overnight lows in the mid 60s. The warmest temperatures will be in the interior of Western Washington, inland from the water, and in the Cascade valleys.

“Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible to heat,” the weather service advises. “Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in the day to avoid heat exhaustion.”

Snohomish County also offers advice on its website for beating the heat: “If you don’t have air conditioning in your home, consider visiting a shopping mall, library, or other public location that does. Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.”

The county also lists 25 public cooling centers open this summer. A map and complete list of those cooling centers can be viewed here.