With primary election ballots set to be mailed Thursday, latest campaign financing reports show leaders

With ballots in the mail later this week for the Aug. 6 primary election, here are the latest campaign finance reports from the Washington Public Disclosure Commission (PDC).

Among the highlights: No fundraising has been reported so far for Mountlake Terrace City Council candidates. Three incumbent city council candidates — Laura Sonmore, Bryan Wahl and Steve Woodard — are running unopposed. The race for the open Position 7 seat has just two candidates — Crystal Gamon and Erin Murray — and so won’t appear before voters until the November general election.

Among those seeking Edmonds School Board of Directors positions, the leading fundraiser continued to be Nancy Katims (District 5) with $5,092. Jennifer Cail (District 3) reported $1,200 in contributions. Reported contributions for Carin Chase (Position 1) remained at $155 while none of the other positions reported any fundraising so far. Director Positions 3 and 5 will appear before voters on the Aug. 6 primary ballot. Even though each position represents a specific district, they appear on the ballot for all voters.

Primary ballots will be mailed July 18 and must be returned by Aug. 6.

In the race for South County Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners, which is only before voters living in unincorporated areas of South Snohomish County and in the City of Lynnwood, Nick Gullickson (District 2) was the only commission candidate to report any new fundraising, with $2,170 raised. Only voters in unincorporated areas and the City of Lynnwood vote for South County Fire Commissioner positions, and none of those positions will appear on the primary ballot.

For a breakdown of the source of these contributions, click the “more details” link in the accompanying chart.

Note that not all those declaring for office have filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission. Those running for office in jurisdictions with fewer than 5,000 voters or who expect to raise less than $5,000 still must file a person financial statement but are exempt from disclosing details of their campaign financing. These candidates will show zero in the various cells of the accompanying charts. For more information on this rule, check the New Candidates FAQ on the Public Disclosure Commission website:www.pdc.wa.gov/learn/new-candidates.

