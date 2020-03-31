With new drive-through procedures, Concern for Neighbors Food Bank will be open March 31

After being closed following the death of a volunteer who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Mountlake Terrace Concern For Neighbors Food Bank will be open for normal distribution hours on Tuesday. March 31, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The food bank, which serves residents of Mountlake Terrace, Brier and South Lynnwood, is located at Terrace View Presbyterian Church, 4700 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

The food bank will be following a separation and delivery model where clients remain in their cars, said Concern for Neighbors Executive Director Mike Begeman.

The food bank will also adopt a stringent cleanliness model as recommended by WSDA and Snohomish County Health District.

Here is the process for food distribution:

All cars must enter the parking lot from 228th Street Southwest; the entry to the grassy area off 48th and entry to parking lot on 229th will be blocked off.

Those receiving food bank donations don’t have to show up exactly at 9:30. If fact, the process will go more smoothly if distribution is spread out, organizers say. Everybody will be receiving the same grocery items.

Wait in your car until a volunteer comes to your car.

The distribution will be drive-up, “ferry lane style,” through the parking lot. Clients will stay in their cars and receive pre-packed non-perishables and limited perishables depending on family size.

Recipients should bring their ID as volunteers will be checking IDs for registration purposes. Show your ID through a closed window. If you’re new, just tell a volunteer — you’ll still get groceries.

Open your trunk. Volunteers will load the bags into your trunk and off you go.

Restrooms are closed so you must stay in your car unless directed by a volunteer for grocery loading.

Be patient with the new process. Volunteers are doing the best they can.

Do not leave any groceries behind, take all that is delivered. If you don’t want it, share with a friend.

Any schedule or procedure changes will be posted at ww.facebook.com/ConcernForNeighborsFoodBank or www.concern4neighborsfb.org.

