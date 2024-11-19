With high winds predicted, PUD says be prepared for power outages

With the National Weather Service predicting high winds through early Wednesday morning, Snohomish County PUD suggests that customers prepare for potential power outages.

High winds are forecast to come from an easterly direction, “which is unusual for our region and has the potential to create more damage, including downed trees and limbs in powerlines,” the PUD said Tuesday morning.

“The PUD has prepared our trucks with equipment and fuel and has crews on standby to restore power to customers as quickly as safely possible. We ask that you also prepare your family for potential outages,” the utility said.

Tips include:

– Make sure you have a three-day stockpile of emergency food and water on hand, charge up your phone and other devices (and EV if you own one) and have blankets, flashlights and batteries at the ready.

– Have a backup plan in case of an extended outage, including relatives or friends you can stay with or local hotels.

– The Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management keeps a list of cold weather shelters in operation.

– Have an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, drinking water, food bars, blankets, first aid supplies, a manual can opener and other essential items.

– Stay informed by signing up for outage text alerts when you report your outage online or by calling 425-783-1001.

Check for updates on the PUD outage map, Facebook and Twitter posts, and our updates to local radio news and TV stations.

– Stay at least 30 feet away from all fallen power lines. Assume they are live and very dangerous.

You can report outages:

– By phone at 425-783-1001

– On the PUD Outage Map here. (Available 24/7)

– Through your MySnoPUD account