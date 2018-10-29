With help of K9 Hobbs, Edmonds police arrest MLT man suspected in carjacking

With the help of K9 Hobbs, Edmonds police Sunday night arrested a 31-year-old Mountlake Terrace man suspected of attempting to carjack a couple in Edmonds.

Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure posted on Facebook that the man is suspected of approaching the couple in the 1000 block of Maple Street and telling them he would shoot them if they did not give him their vehicle. The victims were able to delay, and the suspect fled in a white sedan, which Edmonds officers found nearby. The sedan had been taken earlier during a carjacking in Seattle.

“K9 Hobbs searched the area and found the suspect hiding in the woods in the 1000 block of Cedar Street,” McClure said. As he was being taken into custody, the suspect “was assaultive towards officers and used racial slurs towards them,” McCiure said.

After being treated at the hospital for injuries received during K9 contact, the suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail for robbery, assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.