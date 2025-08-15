With funding solid for 2026, Mountlake Terrace invites community to sponsor events

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace Lodging Tax Advisory Committee hosted its first Lodging Tax Grant 101 Wednesday, with the goal of encouraging events in the city.

City Finance Director Sirke Salminen, Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick and Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz participated in the Aug. 13 panel discussion, with Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Councilmembers Steve Woodard and William Paige Jr. and Chamber of Commerce Chair Sarah Frost in the audience.

The main question in the room wasn’t related to filling out the application, qualifications or possible award amounts, but about LTAC’s incoming funds.

Studio 6, the only hotel in Mountlake Terrace, supplies a large source of revenue for the LTAC Grant. Salminen told MLTnews the hotel contributed an average of $50,000 a year, with the pandemic years being an exception.

The Studio 6 property has been sold and will be redeveloped into affordable housing, which means a significant reduction in LTAC grant funding. Renovations are expected to be completed by early 2027.

But Director Betz told MLTnews that the full amount of LTAC funds will be available for 2026, and he strongly encourages people to apply. In the past, LTAC funds have been used for signature cultural events, such as the Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show, Tour de Terrace and the MLT Parade.

While Studio 6 is the city’s only commercial hospitality business, properties that provide short-stay services through websites like Airbnb or Vrbo are considered hospitality and pay the lodging tax as well.

Appelwick said to MLTnews that he’s hoping to bring events that reflect the diverse cultures of Mountlake Terrace residents and the city’s unique art culture, including live performances such as music and theater.

Some tips for those who plan to apply for LTAC funds:

Give details on your funding sources and expenditures. This helps determine the amount of need.

Apply for available Snohomish County grants. It never hurts to have more than one funding source.

Keep track of time windows. Several event sponsors have missed the LTAC application deadline.

More information — including the application, budget form, financial report and guidelines — can be found on the city’s website here.

The presentation material can be seen here.