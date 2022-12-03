With eye to new security measures and more reliable bus service, Community Transit board OKs 2023 budget and March service change

The Community Transit Board of Directors on Thursday, Dec. 1 adopted its 2023 budget and approved the March 2023 service change proposal. Key highlights include increased security and improved service reliability for riders, the agency said in a news release announcing the budget approval.

The $200.1 million operating budget will enable the agency to fulfill the commitment to deliver excellent service, the agency said. The capital budget grows to $227.4 million in 2023 for investment in fleet and facilities to help meet future demand and prepare for light rail coming to Snohomish County. The 2023 budget includes funding to:

Establish a new transit security officer program, add service ambassadors, and maintain a social worker program.

Expand facilities to support future service growth, continue expanding the Swift bus rapid transit (BRT) network, and strengthen local connections within the county, including access to new light rail stations.

Improve reliability for riders with flexible and responsive service delivery and update digital tools to give riders more accurate scheduling information.

Engage with communities to ensure the services we provide are equitable and meaningful to the people who use them.

Begin testing zero-emission transit vehicles.

Continue to aggressively recruit and retain a qualified workforce.

In March 2023, Community Transit said it will improve service reliability by reducing some trips on eight local bus routes and one route serving downtown Seattle. The changes better align service with current staffing levels and will help to make bus schedules more reliable. No changes will be made to weekend bus service. Changes are detailed at communitytransit.org/proposedservice.

As part of the service change proposal, Community Transit conducted a Title VI analysis, which is required by the federal government to measure the impacts of service changes on minority and low-income populations. Community Transit reduced service in March 2022 and temporarily canceled some Seattle trips in September due to a nationwide shortage of drivers. The agency plans to restore service as more drivers are hired.