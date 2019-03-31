With building booming, Edmonds CC offers construction management program

Construction is booming throughout the Puget Sound region, creating a demand for skilled workers and construction managers. Last year, Seattle earned the title of crane capital of the U.S. for the third year in a row with 65 cranes dotting the skyline.

As the only accredited two-year construction management program in Washington state, Edmonds Community College is uniquely positioned to train students for high-demand, high-wage jobs in this growing industry.

“Our Construction Management (CM) program can open many doors for both those who have no construction experience and to folks with either construction experience or CM experience,” said Dave Jacobson, construction management department head. “We help people learn how to be construction professionals who can work across the industry in various positions from superintendent to project manager to building inspector and many others,”

Edmonds CC’s Associate of Technical Arts degree in Construction Management is accredited by the American Council for Construction Education. It is one of only 13 accredited, two-year programs in the U.S.

For those who want to go on to earn a four-year degree, Edmonds CC’s Associate in Applied Science in Construction Management-Transfer degree allows graduates to transfer directly into the University of Washington’s bachelor’s degree in construction management program.

“Students wanting to attend the prestigious UW construction management program now have a better way to get there,” Jacobson said. “Our direct transfer agreement offers a path that is both unique and very beneficial. This pathway into the UW CM program has been made possible by UW’s recognition of the value in recruiting students with CM training and skills prior to transferring.”

According to Jacobson, students are able to get ahead by taking construction management courses toward their major in their first two years of college. Students are able to take industry-specific courses – such as estimating and construction management software – sooner, thus they are better prepared when beginning their careers as construction professionals or as transfer students.

Graduates who choose to go right to work after earning the construction management degree could earn upwards of $70,000 per year. According to Payscale.com, an entry-level construction manager with less than five years of experience can expect to earn an average total compensation of $74,000.

Edmonds CC’s program is designed primarily for those who are currently employed. Previous construction experience is not required. Most classes are offered in the evening to meet the needs of working professionals, and students can attend part-time or full-time.

Spring quarter begins April 1, and enrollment is open for the following Construction Management programs:

Construction Project Management Certificate

Building Inspection Certificate

Building Inspection Certificate Civil Construction Management and Inspection Certificate

Associate of Technical Arts degree in Construction Management

Associate in Applied Science in Construction Management-Transfer (Direct transfer to the Bachelor of Applied Science in Construction Management at UW)

For more program information, go to edcc.edu/const. For a complete list of spring quarter classes, go to edcc.edu/schedule