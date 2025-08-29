With an unusually mild winter, there are more rats in MLT this summer

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

While most urban wildlife can coexist with humans, Mountlake Terrace resident John Blechschmidt draws the line at rats, which have increased in the city following an unusually mild winter.

Blechschmidt has spoken at three city council meetings about the problem and told MLTnews that he and his neighbors have seen rats crossing the street “like a conga line.”

Although the thought of a group of rats performing a Congolese rumba is amusing, there is no humor in the issues rats can cause. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a list of illnesses spread directly and indirectly by rodents.

If rats don’t harm your health, there is also the possibility of them causing structural damage to buildings and homes. The vermin are known for chewing on wood, insulation, and wiring, and can even cause blackouts. The Tacoma News Tribune reported that rats caused a power outage in Puyallup, Washington, in January 2025, which left approximately 2,800 residents without power.

Mountlake Terrace Code Compliance Officer Laura Stevenson stated that the City is aware of the increase in rodent reports from multiple neighborhoods, which is “likely due to the unusually mild winter.”

Although the weather cannot be controlled, there are several ways to prevent rodent infestations, especially in the home. The Washington Department of Health provides guidelines on controlling various types of pests, but there’s a catch.

“While state guidelines are helpful, they’re not laws, though there is some overlap,” Stevenson said. “Guidelines are not enforceable.”

With guidelines relying on good-faith actors to uphold their end of the social contract, there isn’t much a resident can do if someone isn’t pulling their weight. A person can only be cited if they are violating a city code.

For example, leaving food out that could lead to an infestation is against the City’s code and is enforceable within the parameters of the law.

Failing to seal access points in your garage to prevent rats is not a code violation. Although it’s in the guidelines the City posted earlier this year, it’s a professional suggestion, not a specific code.

If you think there is a potential code violation, contact Code Compliance Officer Stevenson at City Hall, or through the City’s website here.

Stevenson said that all reported potential code violations are reviewed and investigated. If the violation is confirmed, a case is opened and remains open until the issue is corrected.

Code compliance, permitting, and other safety guidelines are overseen by the Community and Economic Development department, which offers five tips for preventing rats and other similar pests from entering your home.

Help keep rats away by not providing them with food: Bird and squirrel feeders, bread, and plates of leftovers unintentionally contribute to the rat population. Leaving food out that could lead to infestation is also against the City’s code.

Seal access points: Close off holes in your home or outbuildings that allow rats inside.

Properly store food, including pet food.

Clear outdoor clutter: Unruly wood piles and materials can harbor rats.

If you’re dealing with an infestation, contact a pest control professional or act yourself by using traps or other proven prevention methods.

For more information on rats, including prevention measures, click here.

For information on rat prevention, elimination and cleanup, click here.