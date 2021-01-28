With 700 city council meetings and 29 years under his belt, MLT City Attorney Greg Schrag calls it a career

The City of Mountlake Terrace will honor longtime City Attorney Greg Schrag during the city council’s remote meeting Thursday, Jan. 28, and the public is invited to participate in the recognition.

Schrag, who has served the city for 29 years, is retiring at the end of January.

“With all the progress that’s happened in Mountlake Terrace, since he started nearly 30 years ago, he’s been one of the mainstays and really behind-the-scenes leadership that the city needed to carry us through the tough times over the last three decades to get to where we are today and we couldn’t have done it without Greg,” said City Community Relations Director and Clerk Virginia Clough.

Schrag, who grew up in Eastern Washington, said he first developed an interest in the law as a teenager in the 1970s because of issues surrounding students’ rights such as dress codes and hair lengths. He attended college at Washington State University then graduated from Gonzaga University School of Law in 1981. Afterward, he gained legal experience in real estate transactions and also criminal defense as an associate at law firms in Seattle.

Ten years after he and wife Jan purchased their first home in Mountlake Terrace, Schrag established his own general law practice and opened its office in the city in 1990. Schrag said he first got started with municipal law shortly after meeting then-City Attorney Levy Johnston, who “kind of took me in under his wing.” This led to Schrag working for Johnston as acting city attorney when the latter was on vacation or unavailable.

In February 1992, Levy retired and Schrag was appointed as the new city attorney. As such, his responsibilities included providing the city with legal counsel, opinions, consultation and coordination with special counsel. Schrag also continued to operate his private law practice, specializing in criminal defense since his position with Mountlake Terrace did not involve prosecution work.

Greg and Jan Schrag started a family and spent 14 years in Mountlake Terrace raising their son and daughter before moving to Brier. Schrag has many fond family memories of taking their kids to local events such as the Tour de Terrace, National Night Out and tree lighting ceremonies and watching them learn to swim at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion. He also enjoyed working so close to where he lived, noting that his wife, who had a job in downtown Seattle, was always envious of his short commute.

Reflecting on his time as city attorney, Schrag said that what really stood out to him was the amount of dedication displayed from the many individuals — including city councilmembers, city manager, municipal staff and residents — “to make this city function and work effectively.”

Schrag said he is proud of his work to build successful working relationships while offering both legal and business advice. “I think overall the city’s done a good job of minimizing legal risks and exposure for the city,” he said.

Among the meaningful civic highlights during his time with the city? “Seeing the housing starts, infrastructure updated, Town Center update, the Main Street projects and seeing the light rail expansion come to life with the station now in Mountlake Terrace coming onboard,” he said.

Councilmember Laura Sonmore, who has worked with Schrag for 20 years, described his work was “invaluable.” Sonmore said she appreciated his dedication, patience and steady professionalism, feeling he functioned as a counselor, teacher, arbitrator, mitigator and most importantly, “a trusted voice.” She also pointed to the help Schrag provided councilmembers in making decisions that at times could be tough. “They (city attorneys) don’t make the policy, but they have to tell us what we’re doing whether it’s right, whether we can do it or not,” she said.

“He’s the driving force that’s really helping us keep on track and on target,” Sonmore added.

Clough said that at the time of Schrag’s retirement, he will have participated in over 700 city council business meetings and served under five city managers and four interim city managers. Having sat next to him for nearly 20 years at the regular council meetings, Clough said Schrag has “literally been my right-hand man” and an “integral part” of both preparing for and conducting those proceedings.

Clough said she felt personally inspired by Schrag’s dedication to being politically impartial, his consistency in maintaining the city’s interests, and modeling ethical behavior. “Greg’s been a valued leader, mentor and teammate not only to me but also to many on our leadership teams over his nearly 30 years of serving the city,” she said.

Reflecting on particularly memorable experiences during his time working for Mountlake Terrace, Schrag recalled having to suddenly crawl under a conference table because of an earthquake during a city council work session in 1996, the ceiling collapse in the old council chambers in 2008, and the city’s successful annexation of the shopping complex located at the corner of 44th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest where Safeway is now located.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to be the city attorney and to serve in that capacity for such a long time and it was quite an honor and a pleasure,” he said.

Schrag said he looks forward to spending more time with family and also traveling with his wife throughout parts of Europe.

Schrag had previously notified the city that he would be retiring at the end of last year, but agreed to a one-month extension of his contract so the city could complete the search process for his successor. The city council gave its approval two weeks ago for City Manager Scott Hugill to negotiate a contract with the Issaquah-based law firm of Kenyon Disend to provide city attorney services.Hillary Evans will be assigned as the firm’s attorney to serve the city.

Recognition and adoption of a resolution honoring Schrag for his service as city attorney is scheduled to be the first agenda item after roll call during the city council’s Jan. 28 work/study session which begins at 7 p.m.

— By Nathan Blackwell